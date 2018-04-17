Protesters in Yerevan blockading number of government buildings

Baku.17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters have started to surround a number of government buildings in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian press.

The participants of protest have surrounded the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Armenian Diaspora Ministry and the State Revenue Committee.

It is reported that the gates of state enterprises are closed. Protesters have begun sedentary protest in front of government buildings.

Notably, earlier MP of Armenian National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan announced beginning of "Velvet Revolution" in the country.