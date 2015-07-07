 Top
    Protester in Yerevan sews his mouth

    And one of the leaders of protest, David Sanasaryan continues the hunger strike

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the protesters in Yerevan sewed his mouth.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti. According to the report, Ovi, an activist of the campaign named sewed his lips with thread. Therefore, he cannot eat or speak well. Ovi can only drink water: "I feel good and do not have a pain."

    One of the protest leaders, David Sanasaryan continues the hunger strike. He was hospitalized with diagnose of mild brain concussions that he received while being detained by the police. At night, he joined those who stayed in "Opera" square.

    The protest in Armenia started on July 19. The police destroyed the protest held in Yerevan by using forces on June 23 and 237 protesters were arrested. Last day, the protest in Bagramyan avenue of Yerevan was destroyed. 

