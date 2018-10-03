Protest staged outside Armenian parliament

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Protest with a large number of people was held before the Armenian parliament. The demonstrators protested against the adoption of the bill, which will allow to prevent dismissal of the legislative body if it is necessary to elect the country's prime minister for the second term.

Report informs citing the Armenian press that local residents blocked access to the parliament and MPs could not leave the building.

The draft law envisages that it is unacceptable to dismiss the legislative body if it is necessary to elect the country’s prime minister for the second term.