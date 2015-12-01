 Top
    Protest is held in Yerevan

    Buses to capital from regions are removed from routes

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Participation of persons coming from Armenian regions in meeting held in Yerevan against constitutional reform prevented.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, organizer of protest 'New Armenia' National Liberation Front Unified staff reports.

    According to information, buses to capital from regions are removed from routes. Protest will begin today at 18.00.

    Referendum regarding new constitution will be held in Armenia on December 6. On December 1, 'New Armenia' National Liberation Front Unified staff plans to held termless protest with demand of government's resignation. 

