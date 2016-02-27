Protest held in Tbilisi against negotiations between authorities and "Gazprom"

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the organization "Free Zone", which supports the opposition, "United National Movement", held protest movement today in Tbilisi against the negotiations between authorities' and "Gazprom" to increase the volume of Russian gas supplies. Report informs referring to "Interfax", several hundred people gathered at Freedom Square in the center of the Georgian capital with banners "No - Gazprom", "Go Bidzina!" marched to the residence of the former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of lobbying for the interests of the Russian company.

According to the demonstrators, the gas supply means political dependence of Georgia from Russia, which, in their view, is unacceptable.

"Gazprom" - a political weapon in the hands of the Russian authorities.We all remember the days of the winter of 2006, when "Gazprom" has left us without light and heat, and it could be repeated at any time ", - one of the protesters told reporters.

Georgian Government states that the, demand for natural gas increased in the country over recent years which caused the need for additional supply sources.In this connection the Ministry of Energy of Georgia is in talks with both the "Gazprom", Azerbaijan and Iran.

Currently, Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia.