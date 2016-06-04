​Protest held in front of German Consulate General in Istanbul - PHOTO

Istanbul. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The protest action was held in front of the German Consulate General in Istanbul.

Report's Turkish correspondent informs that this rally was aimed to protest against adoption of resolution on the so-called "Armenian genocide" by the German Bundestag on June 2.

The protesters shouted "We don't recognize the decision of the German Federal Parliament!", "Germany does not want friendship with Turkey", "The German Bundestag committed hate crime!".

The protesters' resolution said that the German parliament roughly violated the norms of international law: "There is no legal basis for this decision. This document is a threat for civil peace in Germany. This document is of anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic nature. We demand the abolition of this document from the Germany's parliament. In addition, we will apply to all international organizations and official bodies. The real struggle is starting now."