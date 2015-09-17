Protest held at the building of Armenian government

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Dozens of former employees of the Yerevan chemical plant "Nairit" held a protest in front of the Armenian government with requirements to restart the enterprise.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the former press secretary of the factory Anush Harutyunyan told reporters that they want to meet with Prime Minister or the Minister of Energy."We will continue street struggle to restart the plant,as struggled for the payment of salaries. We can no longer tolerate a dead time, in time restart becomes impossible, "- said Harutyunyan.

The company "Nairit", producing chloroprene rubber, idle since April 2010.