Protest demanding impeachment of Georgian President staged in Tbilisi

Protest demanding impeachment of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was held in Tbilisi.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the protest action "Red card to the president" organized by the movement“Russian is invader” was held before the residence of the head of state.

Participants sounded slogans "We Need NATO!", "Go, Salome, go" and demanded to launch impeachment proceeding of the president.

According to protestors, the statement came by Zourabichvili that it is not expedient to deploy US military base in Georgia, is in the best interest of Russia.

Notably, the activists of "Russia is invader" movement held a protest action with similar slogans and demand in the building of the Georgian Parliament on May 2.