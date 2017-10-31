 Top
    Protest action was held at the Armenian parliament

    Traders of Yerevan fairs demand changes to the Tax Code

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ A protest action of the merchants of the Yerevan fairs Arinch and Surmalu was held near the building of the Armenian parliament.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, protesters demand to make changes in the Tax Code of Armenia and free them from unnecessary paperwork, which is considered an additional tax burden.

    According to participants, they do not avoid paying taxes, but now the cargo will increase, and traders will be forced to involve new employees in this process.

    As traders noted, tax service employees demand document on transportation of each imported goods, which, they say, is unnecessary paperwork and this requires the involvement of additional workforce.

