Protest action held in front of Armenian President's residence

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 20 workers of Nairit factory held a protest outside the residence of the President of Armenia.Report informs referring to Armenian media, they demanded unpaid wages.

According to information, one of the government officials met with protesters and said that in the coming days he would accept them. Salary debt to be paid employees in 18 months is about 15 million dollars.

This plant is one of Armenia's strategic enterprises.The plant's owner is Rhiniville Property Limited company.

"Nairit" produces chloroprene rubber.