Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor of Turkey's Erzurum city Akram Beyaztash was detained in Kilis while his attempt to run to Syria.

Report informs citing Haber7, the governor of Turkey's Kilis province issued a statement on this.

According to the information, Akram Beyaztash was detained in Afrin border village of Duruca region of Kilis province while he was trying to cross the Turkish border to Syria.

The incident is being investigated.