    Property owned by Mikhail Saakashvili's family seized in Georgia

    The real estate of ex-president, his wife and his mother's apartment has been seized

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Property owned by the family of Mikhail Saakashvili has been seized in Georgia.

    Report informs referring to the "Georgia Online", flat owned by mother of ex-president Giuli Alasania, home of ex-president in Kvareli and all movable and immovable property  of Mikhail Saakashvili and Sandra Roelofs has been seized.

    Mikhail Saakashvili is accused of theft of budget funds and abuse of power by the main Prosecutor's Office of Georgia.

