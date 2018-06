Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Propaganda campaign of the candidates has started on February 18 regarding elections to the Iranian parliament.

Report informs referring to Iranian media, the campaign, starting today will last for a week, till February 24.

Chairman of the Elections Headquarters of Iran Mohammad Hossein Moqimi said 54 million 915 thousand 24 voters will participate in X convocation parliamentary elections.