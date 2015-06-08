Turkey: Pro-Kurdish party ​excludes possibility of coalition with PM's party

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The leader of pro-Kurdish Party of Peoples' Democracy Selahattin Demirtas excluded the possibility of the coalition with the Justice and Development Party, Report informs citing Reuters.

"With these elections, the discussions about the presidential form of government and the dictatorship in Turkey came to an end," - he said.

He also reminded that the PPD was not going to generate any internal or external coalition with the JDP.

Earlier, the party of the prime minister lost its ruling status.