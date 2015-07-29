Pro-Kurd party leader urges ceasefire in the conflict

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The parties of the Turkish-Kurdish conflict need to agree on a ceasefire, leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas said Wednesday, Report informs citing Turkish media.

"It is necessary to promptly work out measures to return to dialogue and ceasefire. It is necessary to use democratic means to make weapons on both sides silent," Demirtas said.

Tensions rose in Turkey after a suicide attack in the city of Suruc near the Syrian border last week killed 32 people and injured about 100, and two police officers were murdered in the southern city of Ceylanpinar.

The Suruc suicide bomber was reported to be affiliated with Islamic State (IS). The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the Ceylanpinar killings, saying the policemen had backed Islamic State.

On Friday, Turkey launched a two-front military campaign against IS in Syria and the PKK in northern Iraq.