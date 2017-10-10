Prime Minister: Turkey will not seek US permission to detain suspects

© AA/ Utku Uçrak

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey will not ask for permission from the U.S. to detain or prosecute suspects".

Report informs citing NTV, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım said as he criticized the NATO ally for suspending visa applications over detention of a terrorist suspect.

"There is rule of law in Turkey and if someone from the US diplomatic mission commits a crime he/she will not have any privileges to avoid prosecution", Yıldırım said.

Notably, Metin Topuz, the liaison officer of the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul was detained in Istanbul under the direction of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office over suspicion of contacts with Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ). Topuz was arrested on charges of attempting to disrupt constitutional order, espionage and attempting to eradicate the Turkish Government.

The US Embassy stated that "applications from Turkey were halted for an indefinite period". Turkey made a relevant step on October 10.