Turkish PM: "Official Ankara seeks to unite Russia, US and Iran in Syria conflict"

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s role in Syria is to unite Russia, United States and Iran in order to put an end to the "bloodshed" in the country.

Report informs Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım told Sputnik agency.

The role of Turkey [in Syria] entails uniting, bringing together Russia, the United States and Iran. This process can also involve Saudi Arabia. And therefore put an end to bloodshed in the region and prevent deaths of innocent, helpless people. We are making efforts to achieve this," Yıldırım said.

According to him, the lack of coordination between Russia and the United States makes the situation in the region more difficult every day.

The minister called on Russia and the United States to "put the regional confrontation on the backburner" and put people’s lives and future first.

The Prime Minister stressed that position of Ankara and Moscow on Syrian crisis are closer now."Our positions are close. For example, Russia believes our actions in the framework of the "Fırat kalkanı" operation reasonable and fair.Therefore, we can say that within the process of normalization of relations after the crisis with the plane, as compared with the past, our position on a number of regional problems are much closer now", said B. Yıldırım.