Prime Minister of Turkey visit Greece

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu will attend a meeting of High Level Cooperation Council in Athens on December 5-6.

The Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that it was agreed that the 3rd meeting of Turkey-Greece High Level Cooperation Council would be held in Athens on December 5-6, 2014 under the co-chairmanship of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, reports Report citing TRTEnglish.

The second meeting of Turkey-Greece High Level Cooperation Council was held in İstanbul on March 4, 2013.