 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prime Minister of Turkey visit Greece

    Davutoğlu will attend a meeting of High Level Cooperation Council in Athens

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu will attend a meeting of High Level Cooperation Council in Athens on December 5-6.

    The Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that it was agreed that the 3rd meeting of Turkey-Greece High Level Cooperation Council would be held in Athens on December 5-6, 2014 under the co-chairmanship of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, reports Report citing TRTEnglish.

    The second meeting of Turkey-Greece High Level Cooperation Council was held in İstanbul on March 4, 2013.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi