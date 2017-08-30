Georgian prime minister: Thanks to President of Azerbaijan for one more assistance in extinguishing fire

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Besides, Ukraine and Turkey Azerbaijan will again help in the works to eliminate the fire in Abastumani in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, visiting Turkmenistan told reporters.

“Hearth is in Abastumani. It is not as large as it was in the Borjomi Gorge. Active work is being carried out. Last night President Poroshenko called me and offered plane. As far as I know, the plane is on its way and will arrive soon, for which, of course, I want to thank him very much. We will also be assisted by a helicopter from Azerbaijan. I also want to thank the President of Azerbaijan not only for this assistance, but also for the fact that we used their aircraft in the past. We think, during such events from the standpoint of emergency situations, regional cooperation is very important, "the Prime Minister of Georgia said. A series of fires spread to Georgia in the summer of 2017. The largest was a fire in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest near the village of Daba, which was extinguished for six days. According to preliminary data, the territory of more than 100 hectares was burnt. A number of neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey, helped to extinguish the fire in Georgia. After the fires were localized in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest, new fires broke out in two regions of Georgia - Kakheti and Samtskhe-Javakheti.