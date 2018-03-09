Prime Minister: Georgian government ready to start talks with Russia

Tbilisi. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgian government is ready to begin negotiations with Russia.”

Report informs, says a statement made by the Georgian Government on behalf of the Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

The document notes that the Prime Minister is ready to take part in the negotiations in Geneva: "After the August 2008 war, diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia were discontinued. Unfortunately, today we face very difficult realities. We have built bilateral trade and economic relations with Russia, but the tragic events continue. Appealing to the leadership of Russia, I call for taking mutual steps for the friendship of present and future generations”.

Kvirikashvili said that in connection with the normalization of relations and a peaceful settlement of the conflict, they are ready to negotiate with the Abkhazians and Ossetians.