Prime Minister: Georgia's NATO membership 'in the best interests of Russia'

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Tbilisi. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia's NATO accession is also in the best interests of Russia," Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said in an interview to Bloomberg.

The Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that, according to the prime minister said, several months ago all NATO member states confirmed that Georgia would be a member of the Alliance: “Our top priority is to become a fully-fledged member of the European Union and NATO,’’ Bakhtadze said on Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “Membership of Georgia in NATO will make the region more sustainable, more prosperous. We consider that Russia is also interested in this issue. "

Bakhtadze also touched upon the recent achievements in the Georgian economy: "Georgia is the only country in the region that has free trade with the European Union and China. Our goal is to turn Georgia into a regional hub for international trade, logistics, tourism, education. Georgia participates in all major projects, including the 'One Belt, One Way' initiative.