    Prices increased in various service sectors in Georgia

    Prices in transport sector also increased by 1.8% in Georgia

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Food products and utilities rose in Georgia last month, while clothing and footwear prices were declined. 

    Report informs citing the Sputnik-Georgia, National Statistical Service reported.

    In November compared with October, food prices increased by 0.7%, public services (0.6%), furniture, household items, home care (0.4%), recreation, entertainment and culture (0.4%), health services (0.3%), education (0.2%), in the field of hotel services, cafes and restaurants (0.1%), and on other goods and services (0.2%). At the same time, clothing and footwear prices decreased by 0.3%.

    Prices in the transport sector also increased by 1.8% in Georgia.

