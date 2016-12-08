Prices increased in various service sectors in Georgia

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Food products and utilities rose in Georgia last month, while clothing and footwear prices were declined.

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Georgia, National Statistical Service reported.

In November compared with October, food prices increased by 0.7%, public services (0.6%), furniture, household items, home care (0.4%), recreation, entertainment and culture (0.4%), health services (0.3%), education (0.2%), in the field of hotel services, cafes and restaurants (0.1%), and on other goods and services (0.2%). At the same time, clothing and footwear prices decreased by 0.3%.

Prices in the transport sector also increased by 1.8% in Georgia.