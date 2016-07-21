Preventive measure chosen on judge, hearing Turkish 'Balyoz' case

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preventive measure has been chosen on the judge, hearing Turkish 'Balyoz' case.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Ömer Diken detained under instruction of Uşak Prosecutor General's Office within the investigation conducted in regard with the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Former chairman of Istanbul 10th High Criminal Court sent to prison under Uşak court decision.

Notably, within Balyoz criminal case large numbers of retired and active officers, including retired army generals and admirals, were arrested.