Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran adopt declaration of Tehran summit - UPDATED

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran adopted a declaration of the Tehran summit on Syria, Report informs citing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who spoke at the summit of the presidents of the three countries.

According to him, Russia, Iran and Turkey need to take additional steps to combat terrorism in Syria. He stressed that after the end of the fight against terrorism, it is necessary to create a new constitution, to achieve holding of elections, the return of refugees and the reconstruction of the country.

The Russia-Turkey-Iran tripartite summit has started in Tehran. Report informs that the meeting is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

During the meeting, the presidents of the three countries will consider the conflict in Syria, the situation along the de-escalation zone in the Idlib province.

Notably, the bilateral meetings of the presidents of the three countries have already taken place within the summit.