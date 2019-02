Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran - Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani - will meet in Sochi on February 14.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Putin's bilateral meetings with the Turkish and Iranian leaders will take place on the same day.

The expected meeting with Putin in Sochi was announced by Erdogan in his statement for local press.