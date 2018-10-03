 Top
    Presidents of Russia and Turkey may meet by end of year

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet by the end of the year, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said.

    Report informs citing TASS that, according to him, work is underway on a four-partite summit on Syria with participation of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France.

    "An agreement on holding this summit will be reached in the coming days if all the four countries confirm their participation. Meanwhile, Russia proceeds from the fact that this summit will be held in Istanbul. Now we will coordinate the dates," Ushakov said. 

