​Presidents of Georgia and Turkmenistan to discuss the transport projects realization

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili arrived in the capital of Turkmenistan on an official visit. Report informs citing Turkmenistan.ru, Ashgabat is to host talks between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Along with the key directions of international cooperation, a number of topical international and regional issues of common interest will be included in the agenda of the high-level meeting. It is expected that the presidents will discuss the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the transport sector, including the project of Transport Corridor Europe - Caucasus - Asia (TRACECA), the creation of transit corridor to Afghanistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey.

Signing bilateral documents is expected according to the results of Ashgabat talks.