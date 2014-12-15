​Presidents of Georgia and Turkmenistan to discuss the transport projects realization

Along with the key directions of international cooperation, a number of topical international and regional issues of common interest will be included in the agenda of the high-level meeting. It is expected that the presidents will discuss the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the transport sector, including the project of Transport Corridor Europe - Caucasus - Asia (TRACECA), the creation of transit corridor to Afghanistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey.
Signing bilateral documents is expected according to the results of Ashgabat talks.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
