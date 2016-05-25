Presidential plane with Savchenko on board lands in Ukraine

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Presidential plane with the Ukrainian MP and pilot Nadia Savchenko landed at Boryspil airport, Report informs referring to the UNN Agency.

"A Presidential plane with Hero of Ukraine Nadia Savchenko has landed!" Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko posted on his Twitter account.

Overnight Wednesday, the plane of President Poroshenko arrived in Rostov-on-Don to take back Savchenko Ukraine in exchange for Russian GRU officers Alexandrov and Yerofeyev.

President Poroshenko earlier pardoned the convicted Russian military servicemen.

The aircraft with two GRU officers Alexander Alexandrov and Yevgeniy Yerofeyev landed at Vnukovo airport and taxied to the government terminal Vnukovo-2.

The plane with the Russian soldiers landed at Vnukovo airport at 13:38 Moscow time.