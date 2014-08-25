​Presidential elections were held in Abkhazia

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections were held in partially recognized Republic of Abkhazia.

Report informs citing Lenta.ru, according to preliminary data, the leader of opposition Raul Khajimba wins in the first round of presidential elections, gaining 50.57% of the vote.

Nearest rival of Khajimba, acting head of the security service of Abkhazia Aslan Bjania scored 35.91% of the vote. Acting Defense Minister Mirabeau Kishmariya gained 6.4% of the vote. Former Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba scored 3.4% of the vote. 1.8% of voters voted against all candidates. Voter turnout was 70%.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia calls on the international community to condemn "so-called the presidential election illegally held in Abkhazia”. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, these elections are a fundamental disregard for the principles of international law.