President of Uzbekistan will not participate in celebrations dedicated to 70th anniversary of Victory in Moscow

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov will not take part in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Victory in Moscow. Report informs, Spokesman of the President of Uzbekistan said that to the newspaper "New Century".

According to him, the country will celebrate this event widely, a series of activities will be held.

"President will take an active part in these events," - the newspaper said.

According to the Public Fund "Nuroniy", more than 1.5 million Uzbek citizens involved in World War II, 400 thousand of them were killed in the war and 130 thousand were missing.