President of Ukraine to visit Turkey on November 3

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will arrive on an official visit to Turkey on November 3, Report informs citing the Anadolu agency.

According to information from diplomatic sources in Ankara, the head of the Ukrainian state will take part in the 7th meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High-Level Strategic Council.

An exchange of views will be held on deepening cooperation in the political, economic and defense spheres, as well as intensifying ties in the cultural and educational spheres.

The parties will also touch upon the issues of signing a free trade agreement, strengthening security and combating terrorism.

It is planned to analyze in detail the current situation of the Crimean Tatars.