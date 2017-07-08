President of Turkmenistan dismissed Minister of Construction and Architecture for corruption

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov dismissed Chary Ataev from the post of the Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan "for serious shortcomings in his work who discredited himself as a leader," Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

This decision was announced by the head of state at an enlarged meeting of the government devoted to the results of the first half of 2017.

During the meeting, Director of the National Service for Combating Economic Crimes Mammetkhan Chakyev, spoke about the disclosure of corruption and corruption in the system of the Ministry of Construction and Architecture.

According to Chakyev, people close to the minister involved in these crimes and he promoted them to various positions and who received bribes from private enterprises that conduct construction work commissioned by the ministry.

Berdymukhamedov, signing the decree on the dismissal of the minister, stressed that "there will never be a place for bribery in Turkmenistan."