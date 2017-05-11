Russian President signs decree against anonymity in network

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree against anonymity in the network and the settlement of media-like services.

Report informs, this follows from "Strategy for the Development of the Information Society in the Russian Federation for 2017-2030", published on website of the Russian President.

Within six months, the government will have to engage in support of traditional media and the regulation of similar services. In this case, we are talking about news aggregators, social networks, Internet TV, messengers, and also "websites on the Internet."

In addition, the text of the document proposes to take measures that exclude the anonymity of users of the network and their "irresponsibility and impunity".

It is noted that by October 1, 2017, officials need to develop a number of measures that will allow state bodies to switch to Russian encryption facilities, as well as create a system for protecting Russian infrastructure from cyberattacks.