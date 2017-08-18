Kazakh president: Transition to Latin not means we refuse Russian

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The transition to Latin does not mean that we refuse the Russian language."

Report informs, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in an interview to the Khabar TV.

“The transition to Latin does not mean that we refuse the Russian language, Cyrillic. Latin will refer mainly to the Kazakh language. All publications in the Russian language will continue to be issued in Cyrillic. This is a serious issue. However, great work is being done. There are several options; I will consider them soon. I will meet with translators and scientists. We will discuss proposals and choose one of the options,” Nursultan Nazarbayev stated.

In his article published in April, Kazakh president wrote about the necessity to work out a project of the alphabet till the end of the year as a result of discussions with the participation of scientists, philologists, linguists and experts of various profiles.