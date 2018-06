Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 13, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On October 14, Yerevan will host a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), with participation of the Presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

On October 12, N. Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.