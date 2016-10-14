Kazakh President Nazarbayev returns to work

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev returned to work after the treatment, Report informs citing the tengrinews.kz.

Kazakh President received Prosecutor General of the Republic Zhakip Asanov on Friday.

The Attorney General informed President about the activity of law enforcement bodies, and also reported on the execution of orders as part of the nation's plan "100 concrete steps."

President of Kazakhstan noted the need to continue efforts to ensure the rule of law, as well as increasing legal literacy of the population.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.