President of Kazakhstan called on a joint commission for Russian plane crash investigation

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Nursultan Nazarbayev supports establishment of a joint commission to investigate the crash of the Russian Su-24M bombers, punish the perpetrators and resumption of relations between Russia and Turkey, Report informs citing the TASS.

"As difficult as it may be, I believe, we need to work together to create the commission, finish it quickly, identify those who responsible, punish, admit mistakes and restore relations.I call for our friends in Russia, and Turkey ", - said Nazarbayev, speaking with a message to the nation.

According to him, Kazakhstan is "Very angry about event occurred between Russia and Turkey."

"So far, all the nuances of this issue are unknown.But the fact is that Russian bomber didn't attacked Turkey, didn't go to Turkey but went to fight with terrorists.And as friends, allies in the struggle they had to find common ground and not to spoil the relationships that were formed for many years", he stressed.