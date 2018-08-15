President of Iran: Signing of Convention on Caspian Sea prevented the conspiracy of US and NATO

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ / The signed Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea prevented the US and NATO plans to send their armed forces to the region. Report informs citing the TASS, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

"The conspiracy between United States and NATO was that they would place their soldiers on the coast of the Caspian Sea, there would be American ships, helicopters and military bases” - Fars Agency quotes Rouhani’s words. - However, the Convention banned the establishment of military bases and the presence of foreign ships in the Caspian Sea. According to the agreements, each vessel located in the waters of this sea must be under the flag of one of the five Caspian States."

The President of Iran stressed that the Convention is of great importance from the standpoint of security in the region.

On August 12, Aktau hosted a meeting of the fifth Caspian summit, that following the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed the Convention defining the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Work on the convention had been carried out since 1996.