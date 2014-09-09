President of Armenia accepts Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan accepted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurz who arrived with the official visit to Armenia. Report informs citing the Armenian mass media, during a meeting, parties noted their interest in development of not only political cooperation, but also in interaction in different spheres, especially in the economic.

The parties also concerned regional problems, the current stage and the prospect of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Foreign Minister of Austria arrived with the official visit to South Caucasus. After Armenia, S. Kurz will also visit Georgia and Azerbaijan.