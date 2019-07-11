President: Georgia never give up on Path of Euro-Atlantic Integration

“Georgia will never give up on Path of Euro-Atlantic Integration”.

Georgian bureau of Report informs, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said at an international conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program in Batumi.

She stressed that Georgia has achieved significant success on the path to integration into the European Union: “Relations between Georgia and the EU have never been so close.A new stage of cooperation between Georgia and the European Union begins. There is a need to consider new opportunities to increase collaboration.”

S. Zurabishvili noted that along with bilateral cooperation in the political sphere, economic cooperation should be increased.

According to the President, the tension that has recently arisen between Georgia and Russia has shown that unresolved conflicts and the status quo impede development.Zurabishvili called on the EU to promote the integrity of Georgia and deepen the political and economic reforms carried out in the country.