Preparations underway for Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un confirmed readiness to visit Russia, speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. The venue and the date of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

"He said he confirms readiness to pay an official visit to Russia and his intention. He said he does not want to postpone and coordination of the date and venue of the visit is starting through diplomatic channels. He said, 'the meeting with the Russian president is extremely important for me, since in bilateral terms we need to discuss the strategy and prospects of our cooperation and I would also like to discuss a number of important and serious issues of international agenda'," she said.

The speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament Matviyenko has today had a meeting with the North Korean leader.