Preparations for presidential elections began in Belarus

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus began preparations for the next presidential election.

As Report informs referring to Russian 'RIA Novosti', the head of the Central Election Commission, Lidia Yermoshina said at the commission meeting on Thursday.

As expected, the next presidential elections in Belarus will be held on November 15, 2015. The parliament will appoint a date for the elections in mid-August.

The head of the CEC noted that, on the occasion of the elections prepared two textbooks - aid for territorial and aid for district election commissions.