Preliminary cause of Russian plane crash named

The commission of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) to investigate the crash of the An 148 plane in the suburbs named the preliminary cause of the crash recovering the data from plane's flight data and cockpit conversation recorders, Report informs citing Russian media.

Investigators said the crash of a Russian passenger plane that killed all 71 people on board may have been caused by the pilots' failure to activate heating for pressure measurement equipment, resulting in flawed speed data.

The Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday, after studying the plane's flight data recorder, that Sunday's crash occurred after the pilots saw varying data on the plane's two air speed indicators.

The flawed indication came because the pilots failed to turn on the heating unit for the plane's pressure measurement equipment prior to takeoff.

Notably, An-148 plane of Saratov Airlines Moscow-Orsk crashed on February 11, a few minutes after take-off from Domodedovo, there were 65 passengers and six crew members on board, all were killed.

One Azerbaijani citizen Namig Gahramanov was among the passengers.