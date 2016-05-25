Poroshenko: Long 709 days of Savchenko's ordeal finally ends

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Our Nadia is already in Ukraine. I am glad to congratulate her return, I congratulate Ukrainians and the whole world with our victory!"

Report informs referring to the UNIAN, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko posted on his Facebook account commenting return of Nadia Savchenko home.

P.Poroshenko stressed that the struggle for the liberation of all hostages Ukrainian continues:"Thanks to everyone in the world who have helped me in today's victory. Long 709 days of ordeal is finally over."