​Poroshenko and Merkel to meet in Berlin

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on February 1 in Berlin.

Report informs, this information was provided by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, citing a source in government circles of Germany.

As the newspaper says, the meeting will discuss the process of the Minsk agreement's implementation, according to which Ukraine has committed itself to carry out constitutional changes aimed at decentralizing the country.