Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The population of Turkey has reached 82,300,882 people, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported.

Report informs citing the Anadolu that the population of Turkey increased by 1,193,357 people in 2018 compared to 2017.

The men population in the country reached 41,138,980 people (50.2 %) and the number of women made 40,863,902 (49.2 %).