Population of Armenia decreased of 634,000 people

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of population of Armenia was announced.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's population amounted to 2,993,900 persons as of October 1, 2016.

According to information, for the first 9 months of 2016 the republic's population decreased by 4700 people. Population of Armenia decreased by 12,000 thousand people as of January 1, 2016 compared to the same period last year.

Since independence in 1991, the population decreased by 634.700 people.