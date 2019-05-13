Pompeo to arrive in Sochi for talks with Lavrov on May 14

© Euronews https://report.az/storage/news/63af226e258027ecf7751777e5c139e1/f6434914-56d8-4fe6-b1c8-81ce2dcb8270_292.jpg

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in the Russian city of Sochi to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.

"Yes, he will fly directly to Sochi," the diplomat said in response to the question about the visit. "Pompeo will arrive tomorrow, around the time for the talks."

Pompeo’s visit to Moscow was planned for May 13, however, the US Secretary of State postponed it to meet with the EU representatives over the Iranian nuclear deal in Brussels.



