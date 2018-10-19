Pompeo heard recording of Khashoggi murder

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has heard an alleged audio recording of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a senior Turkish official, Report informs citing ABC TV channel.

Speaking exclusively and on condition of anonymity to ABC News, the official claimed the recording was played in meetings in Turkey on Wednesday, and that Pompeo was given a transcript of the recordings.

The White House referred questions to the State Department which denied Pompeo had heard the recording or seen a transcript.

On his way back from Istanbul the day before yesterday, Pompeo was asked if he had heard the audio.

"I don’t have anything to say about that," he said.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday that Jamal Khashoggi is likely dead, amid a rising firestorm over the journalist's disappearance.