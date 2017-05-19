Poll stations in Iran open for presidential elections

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 63,000 poll stations opened in Iran at 08:00 local time (07:30 Baku time) for voting at presidential election.

Report informs, names of four candidates appear on the ballots.

The candidates are Hassan Rouhani running for the second term, the former Prosecutor General Ebrahim Raisi, ex-minister of culture and Islamic guidance Mostafa Aga Mirsalim and ex-minister of industry Mostafa Hashemi Taba. The first two are considered clear favorites, while according to opinion polls, their chances of winning are approximately equal.

The candidate must gather more than 50% of the vote to seal victory. If none gatherers sufficient votes at this stage, two leading candidates will compete in the second round.